Renton man wins dismissal of 1995 public indecency case

A Renton man convicted of indecent exposure in 1995 in connection with an undercover police operation targeting men seeking sex with other men has persuaded a judge to dismiss the case.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2dgOi1H ) that a Lynnwood Municipal Court judge agreed to drop the case against 51-year-old Rodney Antonson last month. The decision came after Antonson's request for a pardon from Gov. Jay Inslee was shot down earlier this year.
Antonson's attorney, John Tymczyszyn, has said the arrest of his client was a "clear case" of entrapment. He says the police report showed the arresting officer was the one to initially suggest sex during the August 1995 encounter in a Lynwood park.
The two-month undercover operation led to the arrests of 27 men.
