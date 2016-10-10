Washington state

October 10, 2016 11:33 PM

Renton man wins dismissal of 1995 public indecency case

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

A Renton man convicted of indecent exposure in 1995 in connection with an undercover police operation targeting men seeking sex with other men has persuaded a judge to dismiss the case.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2dgOi1H ) that a Lynnwood Municipal Court judge agreed to drop the case against 51-year-old Rodney Antonson last month. The decision came after Antonson's request for a pardon from Gov. Jay Inslee was shot down earlier this year.

Antonson's attorney, John Tymczyszyn, has said the arrest of his client was a "clear case" of entrapment. He says the police report showed the arresting officer was the one to initially suggest sex during the August 1995 encounter in a Lynwood park.

The two-month undercover operation led to the arrests of 27 men.

Related content

Washington state

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll Russell Wilson looks fine, normal upon Seahawks' return from bye

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos