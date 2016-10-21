Washington shooting suspect waives right to speedy trial

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people in a Washington state mall has agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial.
The Skagit Valley-Herald reports ( http://bit.ly/2e8TcgX ) that Arcan Cetin, who appeared in court Friday, will remain in the Skagit County Jail on a magistrate's warrant that has been extended until Jan. 6.
Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich said the warrant extension allows both sides to finish a lengthy investigation in which hundreds of people have been interviewed and many more will likely be questioned. Wesley Richards, Cetin's public defender, said the defense has much work to do prior to any trial.
Authorities say Cetin, who faces five charges of premeditated murder, opened fire Sept. 23 at a department store cosmetic counter at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington. Cetin's stepfather, David Marshall, told reporters afterward that Cetin "has mental health issues."
