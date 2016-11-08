Voters favor hourly wage hike, but not carbon tax measure

0:46 LB Azeem Victor looks ahead to USC game Pause

2:46 DBs coach Jimmy Lake previews USC

2:09 DC Pete Kwiatkowski previews USC

0:53 Election Day voting

1:01 K.J. Wright: Seahawks defense "playing on empty"

1:36 Seahawks' Bobby Wagner on late-game flag, defense's issues

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

6:00 How did the Seahawks pull off that 31-25 win over Buffalo? Gregg Bell and Dave Boling discuss

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green