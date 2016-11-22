Everett lawyer accused of violating campaign finance rules

The Washington Attorney General's Office has charged an Everett lawyer with campaign finance violations, saying that from 2012 to 2015 he concealed the source of at least $16,000 in political contributions — including donations to Attorney General Bob Ferguson himself.
Attorney Jared Karstetter formerly represented the King County Corrections Guild and the King County Court Protection Guild. A complaint filed in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday says he made contributions to political candidates — including King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Pete von Reichbauer — using his personal credit card, but he was reimbursed by the unions.
The contributions were listed as coming from Karstetter or his wife, Julie, and he did not disclose the true source of the contributions, the complaint said.
"Based on Karstetter's alleged actions, some candidates unknowingly received contributions from the Corrections Guild which were over the legal contribution limit," the Attorney General's Office said in a news release Tuesday.
Public disclosure records show that Karstetter also donated $1,750 to Attorney General Bob Ferguson from 2013 to 2015. The complaint filed by the Attorney General's Office doesn't reference those contributions, though it does reference $250 given to Steve Strachan's failed bid for King County sheriff in 2012.
Ferguson told The Associated Press on Tuesday he had no idea that Karstetter wasn't the source of the contributions and that his campaign will refund them. Because Karstetter had contributed to his campaign, Ferguson was screened from involvement in the case.
In a phone interview, Karstetter said he had not seen the complaint but he never intended to conceal the sources of funding. He said the candidates knew he worked with the unions.
"These were what they refer to as 'scrivener's errors,'" he said. "I would attend an event, pay for it, and they would reimburse me. The candidates all understood who I was."
Ferguson has made prosecuting campaign finance violations a priority.
This month, a Thurston County Superior Court judge ordered the Grocery Manufacturers Association to pay $18 million in civil fines for concealing the true sources of $11 million in contributions received from some of the nation's biggest food and beverage companies to fight a state initiative to require labeling of genetically modified foods. It's believed to be the largest sanction for campaign finance violations in U.S. history.
