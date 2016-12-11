Idaho sex offender gets 2 years for failing to register

An Idaho man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to Washington state.
The Idaho State Journal reports (https://goo.gl/T3fSx4 ) that 39-year-old Corry Blackmoon Bischoff, formerly of Pocatello, Idaho, was convicted of rape in Madison County in 1997. According to court documents, he last registered as a sex offender in August 2013, and a month later, the State of Idaho Commissions of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for Bischoff's arrest for violating his parole conditions.
He was arrested in January in Vancouver, Washington, and federal prosecutors said he had not updated his registry since then. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Idaho says he was sentenced last week to 33 months in prison, following his guilty plea in September.
