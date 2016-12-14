Washington state

December 14, 2016 5:04 PM

Ex-Mexican cop turned fugitive captured in Washington

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Authorities say an ex-Mexican police officer who was wanted for murder has been captured in southern Washington.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a news release that 64-year-old Humberto Bautista-Sanchez was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities Wednesday.

An arrest warrant issued by Mexican authorities shows Bautista-Sanchez is charged with the murder of a man in Mexico City in 1994. An Interpol alert says Bautista-Sanchez beat a man to death for refusing to get into his squad car after Mexican authorities found the man relieving himself on the street.

Bautista-Sanchez was arrested Sept. 15 in Richland and ordered removed by an immigration judge last month.

Related content

Washington state

Comments

Videos

Gov. Inslee announces budget proposal

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos