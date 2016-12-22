Man fatally shot by Lynnwood officer identified

Authorities have identified an Everett man who was fatally shot by a police officer over the weekend as 44-year-old Chassady LeClair.
The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/zwHd8B ) Lynnwood police were in Everett looking for LeClair Saturday. Police say he had threatened to kill his girlfriend and police.
Authorities say a Lynnwood officer shot him after a confrontation.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner says LeClair was shot multiple times.
The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating and their case will be forwarded to a county prosecutor to determine whether the use of force was justified.
The male officer, who has been with the department for four years, is now on leave while the investigation continues.
