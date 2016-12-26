Oregon officer wounded by suspect with troubled home life

6:30 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling see potentially lethal issues for Seahawks in playoffs Pause

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror"

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

2:13 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's health, Seahawks playing at Patriots

2:54 Pete Carroll on another "disappointing" Seahawks loss to Arizona

0:55 Garry Gilliam: "Disheartening" Seahawks fans left game early

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:59 The Christmas Day service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U