Washington state

December 26, 2016 10:34 AM

Up to 6 inches of snow forecast in Spokane area

The Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash.

Spokane is bracing for a winter storm.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2hHHoCp ) snowplows are on the streets ahead of what's expected to a snowy Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch beginning at 6 p.m. Monday and lasting until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Meteorologist Bob Tobin says the region can expect between 4 and 6 inches, with heavier accumulation in the mountains.

Temperatures over the next few days will remain in the upper 20s and lower 30s during the day.

Related content

Washington state

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Christmas Day blaze destroys Lacey home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos