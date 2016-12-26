Up to 6 inches of snow forecast in Spokane area

1:59 The Christmas Day service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church Pause

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:17 A gadget that turns your phone into a microscope

2:10 Life-saving gift of a kidney can come from a complete stranger

4:23 Friends, family discuss Young Hills

6:30 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling see potentially lethal issues for Seahawks in playoffs

0:12 Semi rolls over, blocks highway off-ramp