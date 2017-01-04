Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker near Allyn

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing kayaker in North Bay, near the Mason County town of Allyn.
The agency says 31-year-old Andrew Aldrich was last seen in his kayak — without a life vest — just before midnight Tuesday, when he reportedly planned to paddle 300 yards to his car from a vessel anchored near Case Inlet.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office reported him missing at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Coast Guard crews found an empty kayak in North Bay around 9 a.m., but there was no sign of Aldrich.
The Coast Guard said it searched 16 square miles before suspending the search Wednesday afternoon.
