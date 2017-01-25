Police: Man trying to stop car prowler run down, killed

Authorities say a man who was trying to stop a car prowler in the Seattle suburb of Sammamish was run over and killed by the suspect.
KCPQ-TV reports (https://goo.gl/saM5js ) the man in his 20s and a woman were walking a dog at Beaver Lake Park Wednesday when the man saw someone trying to break into his parked car and tried to stop him.
King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Cindi West says the suspect jumped into a tan or gold SUV and began driving at the victim.
West says the victim then pulled a gun and fired shots at the SUV but was hit by the vehicle and killed.
West urged anyone with information about the incident to call authorities.
No further information was immediately available.
