Senate Republicans release education funding plan

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed Pause

0:56 A 1941 Cape Cod-style house for $140,000, shipping included

1:34 Traffic Q&A: State says homeless camps along state Route 16 pose danger to people and road crews

1:32 Chihuly's gift of glass brings pride to Tacoma

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting