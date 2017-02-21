SUV hits light rail train in Seattle, knocking it off tracks

An SUV struck a light rail train in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, causing damage to the train and tracks.
KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/9B880w) the crossing gates were down Tuesday night as the train crossed Holgate Avenue near a bus lane, but an SUV heading west crossed the center lane of the median and ran into the train.
Sound Transit officials say the train was knocked off the tracks but no one on the train was hurt. The driver of the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Light rail service in the area was expected to be shut down in both directions for several hours.
