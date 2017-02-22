Detained 'dreamer' declines bond hearing for release

A Seattle-area man arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally will not have a hearing this week for his possible release.
Seattlepi.com reports (https://goo.gl/X5ezy4 ) that attorneys for 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina have declined the hearing because it would have taken place in immigration court.
His attorneys argue that Ramirez's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program status means his case belongs in federal court and not immigration court.
The next hearing is set for federal court March 8, when the judge will hear arguments on whether the case belongs in that court.
Ramirez has challenged his detention after he was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Feb. 10 in a raid of his father's home where Ramirez was sleeping.
Comments