Washington state

February 25, 2017 7:02 AM

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in drive-by shooting

The Associated Press
PENDLETON, Ore.

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the drive-by shooting death of a man in Milton-Freewater.

The East Oregonian reports (https://goo.gl/PtN2Sp ) George Rodriguez Cantu of Walla Walla, Washington, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree manslaughter as part of a plea agreement.

He was initially faced a murder charge and various weapons charges.

Cantu shot to death 20-year-old Guadalupe Jose Diaz in July 2015.

The conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of just over six years.

Cantu's sentencing was set for March 15.

Related content

Washington state

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights: Isaiah Turner's 21 points not enough in Spanaway Lakes' 64-45 loss to Seattle Prep

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos