Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in drive-by shooting

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the drive-by shooting death of a man in Milton-Freewater.
The East Oregonian reports (https://goo.gl/PtN2Sp ) George Rodriguez Cantu of Walla Walla, Washington, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree manslaughter as part of a plea agreement.
He was initially faced a murder charge and various weapons charges.
Cantu shot to death 20-year-old Guadalupe Jose Diaz in July 2015.
The conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of just over six years.
Cantu's sentencing was set for March 15.
Comments