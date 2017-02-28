Wells Fargo offers to end Seattle's banking contract now

3:05 Wilson tops Shadle Park in state regional thriller to punch ticket to Tacoma Dome Pause

2:29 WATCH: Mike McKay, Stephen Woomer hope to lead Life Christian back to state

1:30 South Sound QB competition – Life Christian

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

5:18 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies' 79-71 loss at Washington State