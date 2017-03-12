Bellingham officer shoots, kills suspect who stabbed man

Authorities say a Bellingham police officer has shot and killed a suspect who had stabbed another man.
Bellingham police Lt. Danette Beckley tells Seattle news station KOMO-TV (http://bit.ly/2ne4aIu ) that witnesses called 911 Sunday afternoon over a fight on the street and then saw a man stab another in the neck.
Police say the callers followed the suspect and told emergency dispatchers where he was as he headed to a transit terminal.
Beckley says responding officers saw he still had the knife and a confrontation occurred, with an officer opening fire. She didn't give the condition of the man who had been stabbed.
The TV station says the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are investigating.
