Pierce County deputy fatally shoots man outside Fife motel

Authorities say an undercover sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man outside a motel south of Seattle in Fife after the man allegedly drove into another deputy.
The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/Lahy9C ) the incident happened Tuesday when a special investigations unit went to the motel to look for a 36-year-old felon wanted for multiple burglaries.
Pierce County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ed Troyer says deputies located the man in a vehicle and blocked him in an unmarked patrol car.
Troyer says deputies took a woman in the car into custody on an arrest warrant but that the man then drove over a curb and backed into a patrol car.
Troyer says the man did it again, hitting and knocking down a deputy. Troyer says then the other deputy fired and the man died at the scene.
The hit deputy suffered minor injuries.
