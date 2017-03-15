Washington state

March 15, 2017 1:46 AM

Pierce County deputy fatally shoots man outside Fife motel

The Associated Press
FIFE, Wash.

Authorities say an undercover sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man outside a motel south of Seattle in Fife after the man allegedly drove into another deputy.

The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/Lahy9C ) the incident happened Tuesday when a special investigations unit went to the motel to look for a 36-year-old felon wanted for multiple burglaries.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ed Troyer says deputies located the man in a vehicle and blocked him in an unmarked patrol car.

Troyer says deputies took a woman in the car into custody on an arrest warrant but that the man then drove over a curb and backed into a patrol car.

Troyer says the man did it again, hitting and knocking down a deputy. Troyer says then the other deputy fired and the man died at the scene.

The hit deputy suffered minor injuries.

Related content

Washington state

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos