Man killed in Vancouver house fire identified

Authorities have identified a man killed in a Tuesday house fire in Vancouver.
The Columbian reports (https://goo.gl/cjcsZq ) that the man killed was 56-year-old Brian Willoughby. A cat and dog were also found dead inside the home.
Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli says the electrical fire was sparked in the bedroom by a problem with a lamp or cellphone charger.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office was still working Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of Willoughby's death.
Comments