March 29, 2017 9:15 PM

Man killed in Vancouver house fire identified

The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, Wash.

Authorities have identified a man killed in a Tuesday house fire in Vancouver.

The Columbian reports (https://goo.gl/cjcsZq ) that the man killed was 56-year-old Brian Willoughby. A cat and dog were also found dead inside the home.

Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli says the electrical fire was sparked in the bedroom by a problem with a lamp or cellphone charger.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office was still working Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of Willoughby's death.

