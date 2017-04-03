Washington state

April 3, 2017 11:01 PM

Woman suspected in Thurston County mother's death

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Authorities in Thurston County are looking for two people suspected of killing a 60-year-old woman.

The Olympian reports (http://bit.ly/2oDI3c9) 23-year-old Roan Littlemoon and 18-year-old Sabrina Anderson are suspected of second-degree murder in the death of Littlemoon's mother.

Authorities have not said how Robin Tingle died at her rural county home Monday but say they don't believe a gun was used to kill her.

The suspects are believed to have fled the residence in a white Mazda Tribute, with Washington license plate BT6583.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows where the two suspects are should call 911.

Washington state

