Washington state

April 12, 2017 8:21 PM

Legislature passes 12-month birth control refill bill

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

The Legislature has passed a bill that would let women get a 12-month refill of their birth control prescriptions instead of a month at the time.

The measure passed the Senate Wednesday on a 48-1 vote after passing the House last month on a 93-5 vote. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

Under the bill, any health plan issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2018 that includes contraceptive coverage must reimburse for a 12-month supply, unless the patient requests a smaller supply.

The plan also must allow patients to receive the drugs, if available, on-site at the provider's office.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tacoma Rainiers home opener at Cheney Stadium

Tacoma Rainiers home opener at Cheney Stadium 1:34

Tacoma Rainiers home opener at Cheney Stadium
UW football coach Chris Petersen after spring practice Wednesday 3:28

UW football coach Chris Petersen after spring practice Wednesday
UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake chats after spring practice 1:20

UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake chats after spring practice

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos