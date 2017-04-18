Washington state

April 18, 2017 5:16 PM

Man sentenced for smacking child, making him wear sign

The Associated Press
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho

An Idaho man who struck a 5-year-old boy and photographed him naked with a sign covering his genitals has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and two years of probation.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports (https://goo.gl/zJVf1E ) 24-year-old John Pearson of Post Falls was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to battery and injury to a child.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says school employees notified them in September that the boy had bruises on his face.

Detectives say Pearson, who was the boyfriend of the boy's mother, admitted hitting the boy and alleged that the child had touched his fully clothed younger sister inappropriately.

Pearson said he then made the child remove his clothes and wear a sign that said, "I like touching my little sister," which he photographed and sent to the boy's parents in Idaho and Washington.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway

Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 1:43

Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway
Making prom special for area students 1:17

Making prom special for area students
Franklin Pierce bus driver saves his crashes for the demolition derby 1:41

Franklin Pierce bus driver saves his crashes for the demolition derby

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos