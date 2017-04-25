Washington state

Teen charged as adult in robbery that led to 3 officers hurt

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

A 17-year-old girl has been charged as an adult in an incident in which another suspect died and three officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Seattle.

Multiple news outlets reported Tuesday the teen was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault and had bail set at $250,000.

Charging papers say the girl and her 19-year-old brother robbed a 7-Eleven store Thursday for snacks and beer.

A struggle ensued after a chase in which the girl allegedly hit an officer with a bottle and her brother allegedly shot at police, who returned fire. Three officers were hurt. Suspect Damarius Butts died of gunshot wounds.

The officer who was most seriously injured with gunshot wounds to the face remained in the hospital Tuesday and had requested privacy. Officials said Friday he was in serious condition.

