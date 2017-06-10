Man charged in homeless man's death in Seattle

A homeless man has been charged with murder for allegedly beating another man with an aluminum baseball bat at a homeless encampment.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/faJtSe ) Aaron Rillera was arrested Monday at the encampment near Highway 509 in Seattle's South Park neighborhood.
He remains jailed on $1 million bail.
Charging papers say authorities responded Monday and found an unresponsive man lying behind a concrete barrier. Dillon Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charging papers say detectives learned Graham, a purported methamphetamine user, had apparently pushed a woman to the ground while attempting to rob her of drugs and money.
Charges say another woman ran to get help and Rillera and another man armed themselves with a baseball bat.
Charges say Rillera struck Graham on the head from behind, then tried to revive him and had his girlfriend call 911.
Comments