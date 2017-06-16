Washington state

June 16, 2017 4:03 AM

Spokane jail inmate hospitalized after attempting suicide

The Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash.

Authorities say a man was taken from jail to a hospital after he attempted to end his life in a Spokane jail cell.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a staff member found the man who had apparently attempted to hang himself in his cell Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says the man was unresponsive and that the staff member called for help.

The sheriff's office says the man was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition Thursday night.

Spokane County Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not release the man's name.

The sheriff's office says he had been booked into jail on two felony charges.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos