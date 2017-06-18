Monika Williams, front, a relative of the victim, is comforted at the scene a police shooting at the Brettler Family Place Apartments at Magnuson Park, Sunday June 18, 2017, in Seattle. According to police, two officers responded to a burglary call made by the woman, who they say brandished a knife at some point, and both officers shot her dead in her apartment. Children were home at the time and were physically unharmed.
Monika Williams, front, a relative of the victim, is comforted at the scene a police shooting at the Brettler Family Place Apartments at Magnuson Park, Sunday June 18, 2017, in Seattle. According to police, two officers responded to a burglary call made by the woman, who they say brandished a knife at some point, and both officers shot her dead in her apartment. Children were home at the time and were physically unharmed. The Seattle Times via AP Bettina Hansen
Monika Williams, front, a relative of the victim, is comforted at the scene a police shooting at the Brettler Family Place Apartments at Magnuson Park, Sunday June 18, 2017, in Seattle. According to police, two officers responded to a burglary call made by the woman, who they say brandished a knife at some point, and both officers shot her dead in her apartment. Children were home at the time and were physically unharmed. The Seattle Times via AP Bettina Hansen

Washington state

June 18, 2017 5:30 PM

The Latest: Woman killed by police identified by relatives

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

The Latest on the fatal shooting by Seattle police of a 30-year-old woman armed with a knife (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A 30-year-old woman who Seattle police say they shot and killed after she came after officers with a knife has been identified by relatives as Charleena Lyles, the Seattle Times reports.

Police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson says the woman had called police to report the burglary Sunday morning.

As two officers responded to the woman's fourth-floor apartment near Magnuson Park in northeast Seattle, police say she came at the officers with a knife.

The Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sNk2nM ) that both officers fired their weapons. The woman was hit multiple times and died just inside the apartment.

No officers were injured.

Family members tell the Times that the shooting was unnecessary and that race was a factor. The Seattle Police Department tells the Times that both officers are white.

"Why couldn't they have Tased her? They could have taken her down. I could have taken her down," Monika Williams, the dead woman's sister, tells the Times.

___

2:58 p.m.

Seattle police say officers responding to a burglary call at an apartment shot and killed a 30-year-old woman who was armed with a knife.

Police spokesman Detective Mark Jamieson says the woman had called police to report the burglary Sunday morning.

As two officers responded to the woman's fourth-floor apartment near Magnuson Park in northeast Seattle, police say she came at the officers with a knife.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sNk2nM ) that both officers fired their weapons. The woman was hit multiple times and died just inside the apartment.

No officers were injured.

Three children who were inside the apartment at the time. They have been taken into protective custody.

Jamieson says detectives are investigating. He says the woman was known to officers.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills

University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills 1:40

University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills
Pride fills the streets of our Capital City 2:34

Pride fills the streets of our Capital City
Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners 1:52

Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners

View More Video