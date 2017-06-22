Washington state

June 22, 2017 5:48 PM

Police: Video shows no one left home hours before shooting

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Seattle police say surveillance video from the hallway outside Charleena Lyles' apartment shows that she never left her apartment and no one entered in the 24 hours before Sunday's shooting that left the pregnant mother dead.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/atTsw6 ) police released the surveillance video Thursday along with audio of Lyles' 911 call asking for an officer to respond to her apartment for a break-in.

The mother of four said in the 911 call that she had gone out and come home to find someone had broken in.

But Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said a review of surveillance video shows no one entered the apartment until Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson arrived.

Police say officers fatally shot Lyles after she confronted them with two knives.

Lyles' family attorney James Bible criticized the release of the video and questioned the department's motives.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia 1:49

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia
This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab 2:12

This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab
Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour 9:54

Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos