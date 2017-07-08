Some parties accept responsibility in 2013 bridge collapse

Several of the multiple parties accused of playing a part in the 2013 collapse of the Skagit River Bridge north of Seattle on Interstate 5 have accepted responsibility.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported Friday (https://goo.gl/JAJiDi ) that William Scott, the driver of the semi-trailer that struck the bridge, his employer Mullen Trucking LP and Tammy Detray, Scott's pilot driver, have admitted liability.
Court documents say each party contended they were "an at fault entity and (their) fault may be compared with the fault of all other at fault entities."
The lawsuit filed by the state in 2015 also contends that another truck driver and his employer are at fault, as well as the company who hired Scott's pilot car driver.
The state's lawsuit is on hold pending an appeal in regards to whether the state Department of Transportation should share the blame.
Comments