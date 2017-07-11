Washington state

July 11, 2017 8:23 PM

Police shoot, wound man in Oak Harbor

The Associated Press
OAK HARBOR, Wash.

Authorities say Oak Harbor police officers shot a man in the arm after someone called 911 to report an armed man was holding a woman down.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/8ox5SM ) the incident happened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Southeast Bayshore Drive and the wounded man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. No other injuries were reported.

Oak Harbor Police Chief Kevin Dresker says he requested the assistance of multi-agency team to investigate the shooting.

No further information was immediately released but police in the Whidbey Island town said the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting by officers is the third in the Puget Sound area since Saturday. The other shootings — near Lacey and off Bainbridge Island — were fatal.

