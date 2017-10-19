A mule deer buck was killed during the Half Ass Half Marathon near Davenport on Saturday after the animal chased runners and goring two helpers, The Spokesman-Review reports.
Washington state

We’ll never know this deer’s half marathon time. He gored two men at a water station

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

October 19, 2017 12:09 PM

A mule deer buck was killed during the Half Ass Half Marathon near Davenport on Saturday after the animal chased runners and goring two helpers, The Spokesman-Review reports.

The buck started acting aggressively and chasing some runners during the 13.1-mile race that was a fundraiser for a person with cerebral palsy, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police Officer Curt Wood told the newspaper.

“Two men who were manning a water station tried to chase the buck away but it turned and began attacking them,” Wood reported.

One of the men, who had a concealed weapons permit, fired two shots from a .45-caliber handgun at the deer’s feet but the buck “didn’t even flinch,” witnesses told The Spokesman-Review.

The men approached the buck, which “flicked its head and ripped Cody’s left hand and then got me in the inside of the left thigh and bruised the other leg,” a 66-year-old victim who asked not to be identified told the newspaper. “That’s when the deer was shot. We didn’t want to shoot a deer in front of kids, but we had to.”

The man needed 30 stitches in his leg.

A local hunter was allowed to tag and salvage the deer, according to the WDFW.

Both injured men were treated at the Davenport Hospital.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

