A rainbow briefly lights up over downtown Seattle and the Space Needle between rain and windstorms Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Seattle. Thousands of people lost power in western Washington state after high winds swept through overnight, and the National Weather Service says more strong winds are expected. The weather service said Monday that many areas will continue to see gusts topping 50 mph, with even stronger winds on the coast and in north-central and northeastern Washington. Elaine Thompson AP Photo

Washington state

More than 100,000 without power in western Washington

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 4:51 PM

SEATTLE

More than 100,000 customers were without power in western Washington state after high winds swept through overnight and then picked up again Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service weather service issued a high wind warning and said Monday that many areas were seeing gusts topping 50 mph (80 kph), including a report of a 63 mph (101 kph) gust in West Seattle with even stronger winds on the coast and in north-central and northeastern Washington.

The weather service says as of 3 p.m. stronger winds were reflected in the growing number of power outages in the central Puget Sound region with trees toppling power lines.

Puget Sound Energy reported 42,000 customers without power Monday afternoon, Seattle City Light was reporting 17,500, and north of Seattle Snohomish PUD reported over 30,000 without power.

Scattered outages also were reported in Tacoma and elsewhere around the region.

