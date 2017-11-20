Washington state

Police: 3 people found dead in Bellingham home

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:04 PM

BELLINGHAM, Wash.

Authorities say three people have been found dead at a home in Bellingham.

Bellingham Police Department spokeswoman Danette Beckley says police responded Monday afternoon to a home in the Cordata neighborhood for a welfare check and found the bodies of three people inside.

News outlets reported that the deceased includes two adults and a child.

Beckley says police believe there is no danger to the public and no suspects are being sought.

No further information was immediately available.

