Washington state

Mobile home collapses, fatally crushes man near Monroe

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 06:53 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MONROE, Wash.

Authorities say a man was crushed to death when a mobile home collapsed on him northeast of Monroe.

KOMO-TV reports the man was the property owner and was removing the mobile home when it collapsed.

A man was crushed to death Wednesday when a mobile home collapsed on him, according to Snohomish County Fire District 7.

Snohomish County Fire District 7 says crews unsuccessfully tried to use air bags and jacks to lift the mobile home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No further information was immediately available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Autumn eye candy

    This aerial footage of fall color along Cordata Parkway in Bellingham is a gorgeous reminder of our state's sublime beauty.

Autumn eye candy

Autumn eye candy 0:59

Autumn eye candy
Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting
Huskies OC Jonathan Smith breaks down WSU defense 0:49

Huskies OC Jonathan Smith breaks down WSU defense

View More Video