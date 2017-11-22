Mobile home collapses, fatally crushes man near Monroe

Authorities say a man was crushed to death when a mobile home collapsed on him northeast of Monroe.
KOMO-TV reports the man was the property owner and was removing the mobile home when it collapsed.
A man was crushed to death Wednesday when a mobile home collapsed on him, according to Snohomish County Fire District 7.
Snohomish County Fire District 7 says crews unsuccessfully tried to use air bags and jacks to lift the mobile home.
No further information was immediately available.
