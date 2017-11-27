In this Nov. 23, 2017, photo provided by the Oregon Coast Aquarium, a rescued olive ridley sea turtle rests at the aquarium in Newport, Ore. An Oregon couple rescued the endangered turtle from a Washington state beach over the Thanksgiving weekend.
In this Nov. 23, 2017, photo provided by the Oregon Coast Aquarium, a rescued olive ridley sea turtle rests at the aquarium in Newport, Ore. An Oregon couple rescued the endangered turtle from a Washington state beach over the Thanksgiving weekend. Oregon Coast Aquarium via AP)
In this Nov. 23, 2017, photo provided by the Oregon Coast Aquarium, a rescued olive ridley sea turtle rests at the aquarium in Newport, Ore. An Oregon couple rescued the endangered turtle from a Washington state beach over the Thanksgiving weekend. Oregon Coast Aquarium via AP)

Washington state

Oregon couple rescues stranded endangered sea turtle

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 05:05 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NEWPORT, Ore.

An Oregon couple rescued an endangered sea turtle from a Washington state beach over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Chad and Mickey Heidt, of Beaverton, spotted the olive ridley sea turtle on a beach at Cape Disappointment State Park.

The female turtle was hypothermic and malnourished when she arrived at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Oregon.

Sea turtles prefer warm water but winter currents can push them north to the Oregon coast. They can't swim or eat if they become too cold.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two of the most common turtles to wind up in trouble along the Oregon coast are Pacific green sea turtles and olive ridley sea turtles.

Both are protected by the Endangered Species Act.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Autumn eye candy

    This aerial footage of fall color along Cordata Parkway in Bellingham is a gorgeous reminder of our state's sublime beauty.

Autumn eye candy

Autumn eye candy 0:59

Autumn eye candy
Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:33

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery
Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance 0:46

Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance

View More Video