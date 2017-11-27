Washington state

Washington state man pleads not guilty to church threats

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:22 PM

SEATTLE

A Washington state man has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he sent threatening messages to pastors at a University District church.

KOMO-TV reports that 25-year-old Edeek Grigorovich Goga entered his plea on Monday. He was arrested Nov. 9 and police seized an AR-15 rifle from his possession.

He was charged with felony harassment in King County Superior Court.

He is accused of telling the pastors it was "time to engage the artillery and kill" them all.

Court documents say Goga sent his latest threat to the Cross and Crown Church two days after a gunman killed 26 people in a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Goga was released from jail on $100,000 bail. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 3.

