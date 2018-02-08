Washington state

Police: Man shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

The Associated Press

February 08, 2018 05:33 PM

MILTON, Wash.

Authorities say a man was shot in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle.

Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.

Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.

Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident became physical and ended when the woman shot the man.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bova says the man was being treated at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

  Comments  