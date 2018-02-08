Police: Man shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5

Authorities say a man was shot in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle.
Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton.
Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road.
Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident became physical and ended when the woman shot the man.
Never miss a local story.
Bova says the man was being treated at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
Comments