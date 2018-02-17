5 stabbed in Spanaway bar fight, man arrested

Authorities say a drunken man stabbed five people during a bar fight south of Tacoma in Spanaway.
The News Tribune reports a 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of five counts of second-degree assault and booked into the Pierce County Jail.
Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says police were called to the bar and that officers arrived and found a fight in progress in the bar parking lot.
Troyer says one man was unconscious on the sidewalk with cuts to the man's head. Multiple witnesses told deputies their friends had been stabbed and needed help. Others told deputies the man had fled on foot.
Never miss a local story.
Troyer says a sergeant found the suspect next to a van, drenched in blood and barely able to stand. He says a bloody folding knife was on the ground nearby.
Comments