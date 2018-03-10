Rose Valley artist creates beauty from animal skulls

This March 1, 2018 photo shows artist Jason Borders carving a pattern into a black bear skull in his Rose Valley shed east of Longview, Wash. Borders, who moved from Portland to Rose Valley nine months ago, uses a drill to carve on animal skulls of all sizes. The intricate, geometric patterns he etches and drills into the bleached bone make the carvings look like white embroidered lace. The Daily News via AP Jackson Hogan