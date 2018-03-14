Washington state

No charges coming for Tacoma man who fatally shot his mother

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 10:48 PM

TACOMA, Wash.

The Pierce County prosecutor says a 28-year-old man who fatally shot his mother will not face criminal charges because the shooting is believed to have been an accident.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that Julian Anderson-Randle killed 63-year-old Rhonda Randle in his home on Sunday and reported himself to police.

Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says that "considering all the circumstances, we believe this shooting was a horrible accident."

Anderson-Randle told police he heard someone on his front porch and though that person was trying to break into his house, so he shot the person in self-defense.

Police reports say he was hysterical when officers arrived.

Anderson-Randle has no criminal history.

