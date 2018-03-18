Readerboard signs a tribute to deceased Everett father

In this March 13, 2018, photo, Pacific Stone Company manager James Martin poses for a photo by the company sign in Everett, Wash. You’re not seeing double _ or triple, or quadruple. Drivers along Everett’s Evergreen Way are noticing readerboard signs with the same message: “Don’t Forget to Open.” It’s not what it might seem, maybe a reminder for businesses to open promptly with the switch to daylight saving time. Nope, this message is a tribute to a special father. The Herald via AP Dan Bates