Walla Walla couple helps Haitian man pursue culinary dreams

In this March 2, 2018, photo, Jean Fredno Occenc, Walla Walla Community College culinary student from Haiti, attends a cooking class at the school in Walla Walla, Wash. How the Haiti-born cook got here, and enrolled in Walla Walla Community College, is a tale of far more than destiny, however. It's a story of one Tri-Cities family and their unexpected urge to change at least one life. Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP Greg Lehman