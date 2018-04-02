Washington state

I-90 closed in Washington after pregnant woman dies in crash

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 06:55 AM

NORTH BEND, Wash.

Snoqualmie Pass shut down overnight Sunday into Monday morning due to severe weather that caused multiple crashes, including one wreck that killed a pregnant woman.

A Mitsubishi Galant hit a guardrail and then crashed 20 feet (6 meters) down an embankment Sunday night near North Bend, hurting a Moses Lake family.

Authorities said 27-year-old Alyssa Helfenstein and her unborn child died while her husband and two other children in the car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The National Weather Service's winter weather advisory remains in effect through 11 a.m. Monday for the Cascades area of Whatcom and Skagit counties, warning of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow, limited visibility and slippery road conditions.

Washington State Department of Transportation said Interstate 90 should reopen at 8 a.m. Monday

