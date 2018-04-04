Police investigating possible murder of Redmond woman

Authorities say police are investigating the apparent murder of a 26-year-old woman found dead in her apartment in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.
The Seattle Times reports detectives found the body with "significant signs of violence" in the apartment around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Redmond police spokeswoman Andrea Wolf-Buck says no arrests have been made, and police are processing evidence to pinpoint a suspect, or suspects. Medical examiners have not yet released the woman's name.
Wolf-Buck says the woman's roommate discovered the body after opening the door to the room the woman shared with her partner.
Police are looking to talk to the woman's partner but say she is not a suspect at this point.
Police didn't release details of the woman's injuries or whether a weapon was found.
