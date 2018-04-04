Man from Washington, Arizona sentenced to prison in Nevada

An official in Reno says a 51-year-old man who lived previously in Washington state and Arizona has been sentenced as a habitual criminal to eight to 20 years in Nevada state prison for guilty pleas to theft, burglary and an identity theft charge.
Michelle Bays, supervising Washoe County district attorney investigator, said Wednesday that Rickey Lee Avery racked up 16 prior felony convictions during 30 years in seven states on burglary, theft, fraud and drug offenses before pleading guilty in Reno in February.
Prosecutors say Avery provided Reno police with a false name when he was found last October with another person's checkbook.
Detectives with the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program linked him to multiple burglaries and thefts, and located some stolen items at area pawn shops.
Comments