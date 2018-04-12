A truck carrying manure tipped and dumped its load in a roundabout in Lacey on Thursday afternoon.
Highway blocked in Lacey after truck dumps manure in roundabout

By Lauren Smith

April 12, 2018 01:48 PM

Southbound lanes of State Route 510 in Lacey were blocked just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a truck dumped manure onto the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

An Ostrom Mushroom Farms truck, which was carrying a full load, experienced a mechanical failure, causing it to drop manure in the roundabout at Marvin Road Southeast and Pacific Avenue Southeast.

The truck's trailer dislodged and rolled, WSP said, as it was driving through the roundabout.

No injuries were reported, but a dump truck was called to help scoop the manure off the roadway.

Traffic was still blocked at 2:15 p.m.

