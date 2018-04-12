You'll pay more to visit Mount Rainier this summer

Visiting Mount Rainier National Park will cost more, but the fee increases for 117 of the nation's parks announced on Thursday were scaled back considerably from an earlier proposal.
Entrance to either Mount Rainier or Olympic National Park in Washington state will increase $5 starting June 1.
Prices will increase from $25 to $30 per car for a seven-day pass, $10 to $15 for a person on foot, $20 to $25 for a motorcycle, and $50 to $55 for an annual pass.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke had proposed in October 2017 raising prices to as much as $70 per car.
The proposal drew 109,000 public comments, most of them opposed, and the ire of many lawmakers, including Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Cantwell said Thursday that she was glad that Zinke dropped his proposal to nearly triple the cost for American families to visit many national parks.
"However, this new plan once again lacks any transparency, public input, or full analysis of the impact new fee increases will have on park visitation and local economies," Cantwell said in a statement.
"Our national parks rightfully belong to the American people, and I will continue to oppose any action that creates barriers to accessing public lands," she said.
The National Park Service pointed out that more than two-thirds of national parks will remain free to enter.
There is no cost to tour the Hanford section of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Dates the park will be open for tours in 2018 have yet to be announced.
The park service said Thursday that all revenue from the fee increases will remain in the National Park Service, with at least 80 percent of the money staying in the park where it is collected.
The national parks have an $11.6 million maintenance backlog, Zinke said in a statement.
The new fees are consistent with providing value for families from all income levels, he said.
The park service said that Mount Rainier National Park charged an entrance fee of $5 in 1914, which would be the equivalent of a $123 fee today.
