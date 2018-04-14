Woman to row across ocean for environmental awareness

In a Thursday, March, 29, 2018 photo, Eliza Dawson Dawson trains at the Seattle Rowing Center and spends hours each day rowing in waters including this part of the Fremont Cut toward the Fremont Bridge, in Seattle, Wash. a former UW crew member, is part of a four-woman team that will row across the Pacific to Hawaii this June. She and her team want to try to break the record for women rowers. The Seattle Times via AP Mike Siegel