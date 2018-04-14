Vancouver teen finds confidence amid fledgling drag scene

In this Sunday, March 25, 2018, photo, Keegan Dittmer, 17, center, brings Wanda Faame to life while greeting fellow drag queen Shania Dumaur, of Beaverton, Ore., at Brickhouse in Vancouver, Wash. "I have really seen myself come out of my shell since I started performing both in theater and in drag," Dittmer said. The Columbian via AP Amanda Cowan