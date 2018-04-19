Everett man pleads guilty to murder of woman

An Everett man has pleaded guilty in the attack of two Maltby-area women with a knife last year, killing one and leaving the other seriously wounded.
The Daily Herald reports 32-year-old John Dimitri Kuljis Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for the Feb. 19, 2017 attack.
Kuljis was working at the home where 62-year-old Janine Shaffer lived with her 78-year-old mother Barbara Decker.
He cut both women's throats in a surprise attack, ending Decker's life. Kuljis had gone to the home with his uncle who had been hired to do some work on a bathroom floor at the home.
Kuljis is sent to be sentenced in Snohomish County Superior Court in May.
Comments