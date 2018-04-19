Police: Man shot motorist in road rage incident on I-5

Authorities say a man was shot during a road-rage incident on Interstate 5 in Seattle.
The Washington State Patrol says the shooting happened Wednesday morning just before South Michigan Street.
The victim told officers that he was driving his car north about 6 a.m. when a motorist pulled in front of him and slammed on the brakes.
Authorities say the confrontation continued until Michigan Street, where the other driver then pulled along the left side of the victim's car, rolled down the window and fired two shots, one of which struck the victim in the leg.
The suspect's car then exited to Michigan Street. The victim continued driving on the interstate to Harborview Medical Center. Authorities say he was released from the hospital later Wednesday.
The State Patrol is asking any witnesses to call them.
